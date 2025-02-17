PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Receives $53.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.83.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PRG shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of PROG in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. TD Cowen raised PROG to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded PROG from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

PROG stock opened at $42.74 on Wednesday. PROG has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 4.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.08. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 2.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PROG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of PROG by 72.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of PROG by 18.9% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in PROG by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in PROG by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

