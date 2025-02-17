Promising Nanotechnology Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 14th

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, OSI Systems, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals, NVE, Clene, and Clene are the seven Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks refer to the publicly traded companies that are involved in researching, developing, and manufacturing products or technologies at the nanoscale level. These companies focus on using nanotechnology to create innovative materials, devices, and solutions with potential applications in various industries such as healthcare, electronics, energy, and materials science. Investors interested in high-growth, potentially disruptive technologies may consider investing in nanotechnology stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (VRPX)

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

Shares of VRPX stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.34. 112,125,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,238,772. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.59. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $5.48.

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

OSI Systems stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $211.61. The company had a trading volume of 27,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,006. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.85 and its 200-day moving average is $159.39. OSI Systems has a 12-month low of $126.57 and a 12-month high of $212.00.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (BDRX)

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of products for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes and rare/orphan cancers of the brain. Its lead product candidate Tolimidone, a selective activator of the lyn kinase enzyme, currently under Phase II studies for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes.

NASDAQ BDRX traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.28. The stock had a trading volume of 81,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,899. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $74.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.35.

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEC traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.70. 4,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.55 and its 200-day moving average is $78.51. NVE has a 52-week low of $67.35 and a 52-week high of $90.24.

Clene (CLNN)

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Shares of CLNN stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $4.76. 20,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,738. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $39.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.24. Clene has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $10.40.

Clene (CLNNW)

CLNNW remained flat at $0.04 on Friday. 17 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,886. Clene has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04.

