Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL) Raises Dividend to $0.66 Per Share

Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share on Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This is a boost from Propel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.
Propel Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of PRL opened at $35.76 on Monday. Propel has a one year low of $14.97 and a one year high of $43.36. The company has a market capitalization of $995.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.02.
Insider Activity
In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Ari Goler sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $199,160.00. Also, Director Clive Kinross sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $1,103,817.00. Insiders have sold 59,600 shares of company stock worth $2,208,443 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.31% of the company’s stock.
Propel Company Profile
Propel Holdings Inc operates as a financial technology company. The company’s lending platform facilitates to credit products, such as installment loans and lines of credit under the MoneyKey, CreditFresh, and Fora Credit brands to American consumers. It also offers marketing, analytics, and loan servicing services.
