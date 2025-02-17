Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL) Raises Dividend to $0.66 Per Share

Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share on Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This is a boost from Propel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Propel Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of PRL opened at $35.76 on Monday. Propel has a one year low of $14.97 and a one year high of $43.36. The company has a market capitalization of $995.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.02.

Get Propel alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Ari Goler sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $199,160.00. Also, Director Clive Kinross sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $1,103,817.00. Insiders have sold 59,600 shares of company stock worth $2,208,443 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on PRL. Scotiabank lowered Propel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Propel from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Stephens upgraded Propel to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their target price on Propel from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Propel has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PRL

Propel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Propel Holdings Inc operates as a financial technology company. The company’s lending platform facilitates to credit products, such as installment loans and lines of credit under the MoneyKey, CreditFresh, and Fora Credit brands to American consumers. It also offers marketing, analytics, and loan servicing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Propel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Propel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.