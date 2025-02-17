ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) Short Interest Down 15.4% in January

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the January 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BIB traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.17. The company had a trading volume of 9,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,563. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.49. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $69.56.
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.3964 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology’s previous dividend of $0.15.
About ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.
