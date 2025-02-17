ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) Short Interest Down 15.4% in January

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the January 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIB traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.17. The company had a trading volume of 9,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,563. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.49. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $69.56.

Get ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology alerts:

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.3964 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 8.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.