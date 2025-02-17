ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Short Interest Update

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the January 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Stock Performance

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,648. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $21.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.08.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.2064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:BIS Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 4.78% of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology as of its most recent SEC filing.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

