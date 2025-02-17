ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Short Interest Update

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the January 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Stock Performance
ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,648. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $21.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.08.
ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.2064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology’s previous dividend of $0.15.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Company Profile
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.