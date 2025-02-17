PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Purchased by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,076,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $917,088,000 after acquiring an additional 133,370 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PTC by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,961,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,341,000 after buying an additional 37,645 shares during the period. Fernbridge Capital Management LP increased its stake in PTC by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,429,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,164,000 after buying an additional 650,990 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in PTC by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,096,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,463,000 after buying an additional 30,525 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in PTC by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 924,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,012,000 after buying an additional 150,652 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PTC from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.09.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $171.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.44. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.19. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.30 and a 12 month high of $203.09.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 14.49%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 5,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total value of $1,075,298.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,344,221.91. This trade represents a 19.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alice Christenson sold 1,703 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $329,019.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,356. The trade was a 67.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,242 shares of company stock worth $3,630,716 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

