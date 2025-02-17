Pulmatrix, Inc. Announces Amendment to Restated Bylaws

On February 11, 2025, Pulmatrix, Inc. initiated changes to its corporate governance structure by announcing Amendment No. 2 to its Restated Bylaws. This modification, approved by the company’s board of directors, specifically targets Article I, Section 7 of the Bylaws, focusing on revising the voting standards language.

Get alerts:

The Amendment, effective as of February 11, 2025, signifies a strategic move by Pulmatrix, Inc. to enhance and update its internal operational framework. While the details of the Amendment are summarized in this report, a comprehensive view can be obtained by referencing the complete text of the Amendment, which is attached as Exhibit 3.1 to the filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

In additional disclosures, under Item 9.01, Pulmatrix, Inc. specifies the submission of the Amendment as Exhibit 3.1 alongside Exhibit 104, a Cover Page Interactive Data File embedded within the Inline XBRL document.

The filing also confirms the confirmation of the Amendment and subsequent report by Peter Ludlum, the Interim Chief Executive Officer of Pulmatrix, Inc., dated February 14, 2025. Such amendments typically reflect an organization’s proactive effort to adapt and optimize their operational structures in line with current requirements and best practices within the industry.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a Delaware-based company with its principal offices located at 945 Concord Street, Suite 1217, Framingham, MA, operates under the trading symbol “PULM” on The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC. For further updates and information, interested parties are advised to refer to the company’s SEC filings and official communications.

This press release does not constitute a full depiction of the content presented in the filed documents and is intended solely for informational purposes. Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to refer to the original filing on the SEC’s website for a comprehensive understanding of Pulmatrix, Inc.’s recent corporate governance updates.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Pulmatrix’s 8K filing here.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focused on development of novel inhaled therapeutic products to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company offers iSPERSE, an engineered dry powder delivery platform, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

Featured Articles