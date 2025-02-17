Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,450,000 after buying an additional 30,351 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 75,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $6,259,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $56.97 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.17. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $50.16 and a twelve month high of $61.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

