Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC Has $18.86 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 216,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,094 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for approximately 7.0% of Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $18,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,497,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,986,000 after purchasing an additional 65,870 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 919,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,827,000 after acquiring an additional 9,024 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 905,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,596,000 after acquiring an additional 42,737 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 557,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 368,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,998,000 after acquiring an additional 14,527 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SLYV stock opened at $87.57 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.79 and a fifty-two week high of $96.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.51.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

