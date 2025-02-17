Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,390 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 75,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 19,082 shares during the last quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,429,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 168,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,472,000 after buying an additional 10,998 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VTEB opened at $50.19 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.52.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.1317 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

