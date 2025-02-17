Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 4.8% of Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $12,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHE opened at $27.90 on Monday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.52 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.01 and its 200 day moving average is $27.57.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

