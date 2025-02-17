Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC Sells 32 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 51,250.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,779,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,575,880,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762,735 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $336,231,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,679,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,516,827,000 after purchasing an additional 795,438 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 295.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 693,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $280,932,000 after buying an additional 518,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 37,025.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 480,780 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $187,019,000 after buying an additional 479,485 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $409.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $406.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $404.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $396.14. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.77 and a twelve month high of $439.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $363.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Home Depot from $465.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total transaction of $40,258.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,159.70. This trade represents a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

