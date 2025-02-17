R. Laduane Clifton Sells 11,000 Shares of Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Stock

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) CFO R. Laduane Clifton sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $86,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,697.46. The trade was a 17.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Zevra Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %

Zevra Therapeutics stock opened at $8.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.07. The company has a market cap of $430.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.00. Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.76.

Get Zevra Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZVRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Zevra Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Zevra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Institutional Trading of Zevra Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,644,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $474,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,043,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after purchasing an additional 129,600 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 292.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 42,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Propel Bio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Zevra Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zevra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.