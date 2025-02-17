Raelipskie Partnership Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE)

Raelipskie Partnership decreased its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the period. Raelipskie Partnership’s holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 104,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 10,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 281.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 55,919 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Stock Performance

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF stock opened at $27.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.20. The stock has a market cap of $680.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.63. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85.

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of high-dividend-paying emerging markets companies. DVYE was launched on Feb 23, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.