Raelipskie Partnership Purchases 990 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Raelipskie Partnership raised its position in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Raelipskie Partnership’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nestlé by 2.5% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,036,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,417,000 after purchasing an additional 24,826 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 107,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,806,000 after acquiring an additional 10,523 shares in the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 2.4% during the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 69,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Saybrook Capital NC lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 11.9% during the third quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 63,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,383,000 after acquiring an additional 6,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 4.4% during the third quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Nestlé Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NSRGY stock opened at $91.82 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.61 and its 200 day moving average is $92.61. Nestlé S.A. has a 52-week low of $80.11 and a 52-week high of $113.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSRGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Nestlé from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nestlé to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nestlé from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Report on NSRGY

About Nestlé

(Free Report)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.