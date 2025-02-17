Rational Advisors LLC Has $328,000 Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1,782.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,092 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.7% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 43,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $1,897,357.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,331,655.04. This trade represents a 15.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 25,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $1,098,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,595 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,204.30. This trade represents a 33.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,782 shares of company stock worth $11,442,229 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $41.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.45. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $36.52 and a fifty-two week high of $55.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.01.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.66%.

SLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.81.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

