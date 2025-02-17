Rational Advisors LLC Sells 50,723 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Rational Advisors LLC decreased its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,163,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,723 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Rational Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $22,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 19,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 19.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 3,623.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 822.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

PFFD opened at $19.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.20. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $21.08.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

