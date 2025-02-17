Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ:REBN) Short Interest Up 25.1% in January

Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 429,700 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the January 15th total of 343,400 shares. Currently, 17.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Reborn Coffee Price Performance

NASDAQ REBN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.01. The company had a trading volume of 188,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,037,221. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.41. Reborn Coffee has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $8.80.

Get Reborn Coffee alerts:

Reborn Coffee Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Reborn Coffee, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises retail locations, kiosks, and cafes that focus on serving specialty-roasted coffee in California. It purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, tea and other beverages, and various food items. It offers products in various form factors, such as whole bean roasted coffee bags, single-serve drip bags, and pour over packs.

Receive News & Ratings for Reborn Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reborn Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.