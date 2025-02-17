Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ:REBN) Short Interest Up 25.1% in January

Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 429,700 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the January 15th total of 343,400 shares. Currently, 17.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Reborn Coffee Price Performance
NASDAQ REBN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.01. The company had a trading volume of 188,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,037,221. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.41. Reborn Coffee has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $8.80.
Reborn Coffee Company Profile
