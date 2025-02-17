Reliance (RS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Reliance to post earnings of $2.74 per share and revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Reliance Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $297.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.94. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.91. Reliance has a twelve month low of $256.98 and a twelve month high of $342.20.

Insider Transactions at Reliance

In related news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 3,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $1,260,618.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,117 shares in the company, valued at $27,569,396.30. The trade was a 4.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RS. Wolfe Research raised Reliance from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Reliance in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Reliance from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Reliance from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $328.17.

About Reliance

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

