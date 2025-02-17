Renewable Energy Stocks To Watch Today – February 16th

Quanta Services, Bank of New York Mellon, Southern, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, Rockwell Automation, WEC Energy Group, and CMS Energy are the seven Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks are investments in publicly traded companies that are involved in the development, production, distribution, or servicing of renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, hydroelectric, and geothermal power. These stocks represent ownership in companies that are actively contributing to the shift towards a more sustainable and environmentally-friendly energy sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

NYSE:PWR traded down $5.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $285.13. 2,091,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,889. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.42. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $206.58 and a fifty-two week high of $365.88.

Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

NYSE BK traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.94. The company had a trading volume of 5,104,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,879,773. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $52.64 and a twelve month high of $88.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $63.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.08.

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Shares of SO traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,390,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,928,759. Southern has a one year low of $65.80 and a one year high of $94.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

PBR stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.35. 20,753,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,953,442. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.40. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.12.

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

ROK stock traded down $3.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $294.81. 881,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,689. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.35. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $242.81 and a 52 week high of $308.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $286.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.97.

WEC Energy Group (WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

WEC stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.10. 1,743,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,172,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.49. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $76.50 and a 52 week high of $104.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.86.

CMS Energy (CMS)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Shares of NYSE CMS traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,237,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,937. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.10. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $72.40. The stock has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

