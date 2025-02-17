Retirement Income Solutions Inc Has $483,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 89.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 65,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 67,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.51 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $46.79 and a 1-year high of $53.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.26.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.