Retirement Income Solutions Inc Sells 1,813 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.4% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 3,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EFA opened at $81.93 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.41. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $73.91 and a 52 week high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

