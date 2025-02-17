Revolution Medicines (RVMD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.01) per share and revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter.

Revolution Medicines Stock Down 1.6 %

RVMD opened at $40.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.45. Revolution Medicines has a 52 week low of $28.43 and a 52 week high of $62.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RVMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Revolution Medicines from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Revolution Medicines from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Revolution Medicines news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 11,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total value of $531,815.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 325,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,757,542.40. This represents a 3.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack Anders sold 2,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total value of $119,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,470 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,738. This trade represents a 2.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,678 shares of company stock valued at $847,981 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

