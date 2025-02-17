Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.60.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RVLV shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday, October 21st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 73,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $2,465,090.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,930. This represents a 50.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 833,024 shares of company stock worth $27,345,496. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 249.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 1,302.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $30.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.30, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.61. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $39.58.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

