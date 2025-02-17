Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 341,231 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $55,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 198,283 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,485,000 after buying an additional 43,361 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 631.1% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,148 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after buying an additional 37,246 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 48.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 146,870 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,008,000 after buying an additional 47,951 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 31,467 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after buying an additional 8,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 368.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 9,784 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 7,694 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FANG shares. StockNews.com raised Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $237.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.17.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $156.99 on Monday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.00 and a 1 year high of $214.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.86.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

