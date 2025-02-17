Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,085,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 37,002 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $80,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Steven R. Loranger sold 5,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total value of $438,574.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,613,628.24. This represents a 8.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,475.64. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,489 shares of company stock worth $2,002,829. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $76.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.93 and a fifty-two week high of $96.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.54. The company has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 70.82% and a return on equity of 20.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

