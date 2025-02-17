Rhumbline Advisers Sells 14,307 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 563,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,307 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $61,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 27.9% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HIG shares. StockNews.com raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.94.

Shares of HIG opened at $112.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.02 and its 200 day moving average is $114.00. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.64 and a 12-month high of $124.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 11.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

