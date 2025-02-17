Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,064 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 151,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Gartner were worth $73,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total transaction of $47,745.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,932.09. This represents a 2.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Claire Herkes sold 411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.24, for a total value of $214,229.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,494 shares in the company, valued at $778,732.56. The trade was a 21.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,690 shares of company stock worth $2,981,025 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IT. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Gartner from $579.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Gartner from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Gartner from $470.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $552.63.

Gartner Stock Performance

IT stock opened at $515.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $510.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $508.44. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $411.15 and a twelve month high of $584.01. The firm has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.34.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $2.23. Gartner had a return on equity of 136.32% and a net margin of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

