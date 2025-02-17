Rhumbline Advisers Sells 75 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 207,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $59,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,582,000 after buying an additional 18,160 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 1,048.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 730,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,478,000 after buying an additional 666,934 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 510,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,394,000 after buying an additional 12,143 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 403,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,441,000 after buying an additional 7,859 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 396,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,151,000 after buying an additional 24,576 shares during the period.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $244.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.62. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.64 and a 12-month high of $298.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 47.52%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.95, for a total transaction of $140,765.30. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,936,573.15. This represents a 0.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,481 shares of company stock worth $421,892. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BURL. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $334.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $313.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.87.

Get Our Latest Report on Burlington Stores

About Burlington Stores

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.