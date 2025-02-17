Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) EVP Sells $102,347.85 in Stock

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) EVP Jennifer Kayden Lee sold 1,815 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total transaction of $102,347.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,891.22. This trade represents a 33.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jennifer Kayden Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, February 10th, Jennifer Kayden Lee sold 4,189 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $246,773.99.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Jennifer Kayden Lee sold 1,447 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $85,995.21.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ RYTM opened at $56.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.67. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.17 and a 1-year high of $68.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYTM. Castleark Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 740.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.