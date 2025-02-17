Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) EVP Sells $102,347.85 in Stock

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) EVP Jennifer Kayden Lee sold 1,815 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total transaction of $102,347.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,891.22. This trade represents a 33.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Jennifer Kayden Lee also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 10th, Jennifer Kayden Lee sold 4,189 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $246,773.99.
- On Tuesday, February 4th, Jennifer Kayden Lee sold 1,447 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $85,995.21.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ RYTM opened at $56.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.67. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.17 and a 1-year high of $68.58.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.09.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.