RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Position Cut by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lowered its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 87,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $568,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 1,171.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 190,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 175,734 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 2.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 253,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE RIV opened at $12.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.35. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $12.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.1277 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.64%.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

