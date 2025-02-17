Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Stock Price Up 4.2% – Here’s Why

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.13 ($0.00). 288,042,813 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 265% from the average session volume of 78,994,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12 ($0.00).
Rockfire Resources Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £3.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.14.
About Rockfire Resources
Our three projects in Queensland, Australia are actively being explored and Rockfire is achieving success through exploration.
