Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Trading 13.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report) shares shot up 13.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.14 ($0.00). 206,425,891 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 170% from the average session volume of 76,520,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12 ($0.00).

Rockfire Resources Stock Up 13.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.38.

About Rockfire Resources

Rockfire Resources plc is a progressive copper and gold exploration company with a strong growth strategy. The Company has a goal of delineating significant copper and gold resources to move its projects towards feasibility and development.

Our three projects in Queensland, Australia are actively being explored and Rockfire is achieving success through exploration.

