Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Trading 13.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report) shares shot up 13.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.14 ($0.00). 206,425,891 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 170% from the average session volume of 76,520,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12 ($0.00).
Rockfire Resources Stock Up 13.3 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.38.
About Rockfire Resources
Our three projects in Queensland, Australia are actively being explored and Rockfire is achieving success through exploration.
