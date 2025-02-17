Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock Holdings Lifted by AlphaCentric Advisors LLC

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 455.6% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 850 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.21, for a total transaction of $255,178.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,242.93. The trade was a 34.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 26,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.63, for a total transaction of $7,973,421.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,327,482.45. This represents a 25.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,240 shares of company stock valued at $10,800,555. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ROK

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK stock opened at $294.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.35. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $242.81 and a 12 month high of $308.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.53%. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.