Rogco LP Grows Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Rogco LP increased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1,840.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Rogco LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 141.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,468,000 after purchasing an additional 11,351 shares during the last quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.4% in the third quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 91,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. NRI Wealth Management LC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,729,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $538.15 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $413.07 and a fifty-two week high of $539.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $522.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $498.14.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

