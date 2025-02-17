Rogco LP Purchases 24,375 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Rogco LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 375,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,375 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 4.6% of Rogco LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Rogco LP owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPSB. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SPSB opened at $29.95 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $29.46 and a one year high of $30.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.00.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.