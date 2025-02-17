Rogco LP Sells 103 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Rogco LP trimmed its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Rogco LP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $40,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $497.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $611.00 to $523.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $579.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $527.00 to $508.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.60.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of LMT opened at $423.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $477.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $532.83. The stock has a market cap of $99.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $418.58 and a 12 month high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.30%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

