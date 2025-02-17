Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $449,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 45.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $108.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $475.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.78 and its 200-day moving average is $114.70. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $100.60 and a 1 year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.51%.

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Argus raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

