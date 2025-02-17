RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. RTX accounts for about 1.8% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $14,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 296.8% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Bank of America increased their price target on RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Vertical Research raised shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.07.

In other RTX news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total transaction of $1,813,226.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,750.45. The trade was a 24.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE RTX opened at $122.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $88.90 and a 12 month high of $132.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.68.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. Equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.99%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

