RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Receives $58.13 Average PT from Analysts

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.13.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RXST. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on RxSight from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on RxSight in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of RxSight in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of RxSight in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on RxSight from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of RXST stock opened at $29.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.25. RxSight has a one year low of $26.29 and a one year high of $66.54.

In other RxSight news, Director Shweta Maniar sold 3,782 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.88, for a total transaction of $173,518.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,183.76. The trade was a 25.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.88, for a total value of $142,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,938,246.48. This represents a 6.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,606 shares of company stock worth $706,956. Company insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXST. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in RxSight by 854.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in RxSight by 82.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in RxSight during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in RxSight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in RxSight by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

