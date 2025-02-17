Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,109,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 536,247 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $382,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 222.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,886,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819,919 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 736.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,396,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,307 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 324.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,404,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,530 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1,557.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 927,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,258,000 after purchasing an additional 871,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,599,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,767,000 after purchasing an additional 756,418 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $16.52 on Monday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 292.69%.

SBRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.86.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

