Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the January 15th total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 546,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Sachem Capital Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SACH traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Sachem Capital has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $4.64. The firm has a market cap of $50.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.65.

Get Sachem Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SACH. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Sachem Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.50 target price (down from $4.00) on shares of Sachem Capital in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Institutional Trading of Sachem Capital

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SACH. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sachem Capital by 78.4% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 74,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 32,757 shares in the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sachem Capital by 3.0% during the third quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 423,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sachem Capital by 32.7% during the third quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 20,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sachem Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sachem Capital by 23.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 319,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 59,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.07% of the company’s stock.

About Sachem Capital

(Get Free Report)

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property. It offers short term loans to real estate investors or developers to fund its acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sachem Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sachem Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.