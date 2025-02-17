Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires 20,728 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,899,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,728 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.9% of Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $141,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 8.9 %

BATS:IEFA opened at $75.99 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.92. The company has a market cap of $119.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.