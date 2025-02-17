Sanctuary Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,055 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $34,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,193,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $354,000. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 325.5% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $228.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

