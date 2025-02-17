Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $29.53 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $29,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 112.8% in the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 656,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $382,498,000 after acquiring an additional 13,253 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 79.9% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 12,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.6% in the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 26,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 2.7 %

LMT stock opened at $423.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $418.58 and a 12 month high of $618.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $477.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $532.83.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $579.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.60.

Get Our Latest Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.