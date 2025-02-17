Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $30.86 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,505 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $30,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $450,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 588,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,140,000 after purchasing an additional 44,114 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 13,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,224,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,598,000 after purchasing an additional 362,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $203.47 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $202.96 and a 200-day moving average of $201.21. The company has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $177.15 and a 52 week high of $219.01.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

