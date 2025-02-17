Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $42.30 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 801,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,841 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $42,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 48.8% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 18,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,221 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 158,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $54.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.83. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $37.76 and a 52 week high of $55.29.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.