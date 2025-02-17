Sanctuary Advisors LLC Sells 18,043 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 421,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,043 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $37,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TLT stock opened at $89.15 on Monday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $101.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.87. The company has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

