Sanctuary Advisors LLC Sells 7,642 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 358,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,642 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $63,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.8% during the third quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 16,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Investmark Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.4% during the third quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 32.1% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.3% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX stock opened at $165.09 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.44. The company has a market cap of $119.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.82 and a 12-month high of $200.96.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 20.99%. Analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $1.44 dividend. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BX. Barclays lowered their price target on Blackstone from $192.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Blackstone from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.38.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

