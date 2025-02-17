Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Acquired by Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 323.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $13,779,000. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 454,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $27.90 on Monday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.52 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.57.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

